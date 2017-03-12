12-year-old boy admits to armed robbery of Moncton convenience store
The boy was ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment during his last court appearance on Feb. 17. A 12-year-old Moncton boy has admitted to robbing a local convenience store last month while masked and armed with a knife. The boy entered the pleas in Moncton youth court, following a 30-day psychiatric assessment, which determined he was fit to stand trial and criminally responsible for his actions.
