12-year-old boy admits to armed robbery of Moncton convenience store

The boy was ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment during his last court appearance on Feb. 17. A 12-year-old Moncton boy has admitted to robbing a local convenience store last month while masked and armed with a knife. The boy entered the pleas in Moncton youth court, following a 30-day psychiatric assessment, which determined he was fit to stand trial and criminally responsible for his actions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.