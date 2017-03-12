12 world's leading cocoa companies pledge to help Ghana fight galamsey
Twelve of the world's leading cocoa and chocolate companies have promised to help Ghana address the issue of illegal mining known as galamsey which is destroying many forests. This was announced Friday at a meeting jointly held by the World Cocoa Foundation , IDH-the Sustainable Trade Initiative , and The Prince's International Sustainability Unit in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Mar 11
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC