Xplornet expanding service in Manitoba
It's more an expansion into Manitoba than an introduction, company representative James Maunder explained over the weekend, clarifying that they've already been providing Manitoba clients with rural Internet service for the past decade. Last week, the Woodstock, N.B., company was given the go-ahead by the Competition Bureau to extend its Manitoba services to mobile services - an effort that comes off the hells of Bell Canada's acquisition of MTS.
