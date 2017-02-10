Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder gets court date for inquiry

Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder ...

26 min ago Read more: CBC News

Joe-Anna Hachey, 23, stands accused of 2nd-degree murder and will appear in court again on March 3. A Fredericton woman charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Lincoln has been ordered back to court on March 3 for a preliminary hearing. Joe-Anna Hachey, 23, who appeared in Burton court on Friday, is one of two people charged in the death of Robert John Smith, also known as Bobby Martin Jr. The Fredericton man was found with gunshot wounds at a Lincoln motel on Jan. 26 and died later that afternoon in hospital.

