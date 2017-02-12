Winter showing no signs of letting up on west coast
Most of the west coast escaped the winter storm that swept across the island portion of the province on Tuesday, but conditions were still cold and blustery. The storm followed a path across the south coast and then eastward affecting much of the east coast, the Avalon Peninsula and later moved into central.
