Watch Deer Burst Into Convenience Store and Run Amok
It sounds like the start of a bad joke, but three deer ran into a Canadian gas station in a panic, sparking a minutes-long struggle to find their way back out to freedom. Security camera footage from the gas station in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, shows the adventure on the morning of January 30. In the video, a person scrambles to get behind the counter for safety and then pulls out his phone to document what was happening as the deer stumble around the station, struggling to walk on the tile floor and wreaking havoc on the shelves full of merchandise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Geographic.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Feb 2
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan '17
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan '17
|other chillin
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec '16
|Pete
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC