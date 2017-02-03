Watch Deer Burst Into Convenience Sto...

Watch Deer Burst Into Convenience Store and Run Amok

It sounds like the start of a bad joke, but three deer ran into a Canadian gas station in a panic, sparking a minutes-long struggle to find their way back out to freedom. Security camera footage from the gas station in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, shows the adventure on the morning of January 30. In the video, a person scrambles to get behind the counter for safety and then pulls out his phone to document what was happening as the deer stumble around the station, struggling to walk on the tile floor and wreaking havoc on the shelves full of merchandise.

