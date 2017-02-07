Wanted: Baby cuddlers, friendly visitors, musicians
Horizon Health is starting up a neonatal cuddlers program and will soon be seeking nurturing volunteers to help. It's looking for people to fill a variety of roles, ranging from friendly visitors and musicians, to people willing to work in the gift shops or with recreation in the long-term care units, said Julia Brooks, manager of volunteer resources, auxiliary and alumni relations for Horizon Health in the Saint John area.
