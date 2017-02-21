Toronto GP and author offers prescription for health-care system
A Toronto-based family doctor and author believes she has the prescription for the health-care system in New Brunswick and the rest of the country. Dr. Danielle Martin contends many problems, such cost-prohibitive medications and long waits for surgeries, can be addressed without necessarily spending any more money.
