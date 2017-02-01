Thousands continue to await return of...

Thousands continue to await return of electricity in New Brunswick

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MacLeans

Members of the Baie Sainte Anne Fire Department clear a road so technicians can get to the emergency radio repeater tower to charge the batteries in Escuminac, N.B. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. There are still about eight thousand customers awaiting the return of electricity in northern New Brunswick today, more than a week after the ice storm that wreaked havoc in the province.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Diane Doiron LAMEQUE, N.B. - NB Power needs to rebuild its shattered network with tougher gear to help it withstand violent ice storms like the one that toppled power poles like dominoes last week, New Brunswick's Green leader says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall... 6 hr silly rabbit 1
News Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko Jan 15 many roads still bad 1
News The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen... Jan 8 Rob 5
News Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt... Jan 3 Not numb 1
News Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ... Jan 3 other chillin 1
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... Dec '16 Pete 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,019 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC