Thousands continue to await return of electricity in New Brunswick
Members of the Baie Sainte Anne Fire Department clear a road so technicians can get to the emergency radio repeater tower to charge the batteries in Escuminac, N.B. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. There are still about eight thousand customers awaiting the return of electricity in northern New Brunswick today, more than a week after the ice storm that wreaked havoc in the province.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Diane Doiron LAMEQUE, N.B. - NB Power needs to rebuild its shattered network with tougher gear to help it withstand violent ice storms like the one that toppled power poles like dominoes last week, New Brunswick's Green leader says.
