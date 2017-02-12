Thomas Mulcair demands Liberals 'come clean' about Canada's alleged spying on French election
Thomas Mulcair is demanding the federal government explain what role Canada played in alleged spying on France's 2012 presidential election. "The very possibility that Canadian spy agencies have been involved in monitoring French politicians is so serious that it absolutely cries out for a clear and unambiguous answer from our government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n...
|Feb 9
|skinny
|1
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|Feb 6
|Frosty
|1
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Feb 2
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan '17
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan '17
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan '17
|Not numb
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC