'This is my family now,' chef celebra...

'This is my family now,' chef celebrates 36 years in the business

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: CBC News

He started cooking at the Ramada in Fredericton for 36 years and on Sunday, his 70th birthday, past and present employees of the hotel came out to wish him a happy birthday and congratulate him on his long career. Fred Boone has cooked for some big names - singers Dolly Parton and Jeanne Pruett as well as professional wrestler Randy "Macho Man" Savage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall... Feb 2 silly rabbit 1
News Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko Jan 15 many roads still bad 1
News The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen... Jan 8 Rob 5
News Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt... Jan '17 Not numb 1
News Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ... Jan '17 other chillin 1
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... Dec '16 Pete 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,599,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC