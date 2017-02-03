'This is my family now,' chef celebrates 36 years in the business

He started cooking at the Ramada in Fredericton for 36 years and on Sunday, his 70th birthday, past and present employees of the hotel came out to wish him a happy birthday and congratulate him on his long career. Fred Boone has cooked for some big names - singers Dolly Parton and Jeanne Pruett as well as professional wrestler Randy "Macho Man" Savage.

