The smell test: 5 do's and don'ts for...

The smell test: 5 do's and don'ts for spotting fake news

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: CBC News

Big corporations pay lip service to concerns about fake news, but they have financial incentives not to do much about it. Simply put, fake news is "news that's not true," said media analyst Erin Steuter of Mount Allison University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall... Thu silly rabbit 1
News Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko Jan 15 many roads still bad 1
News The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen... Jan 8 Rob 5
News Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt... Jan 3 Not numb 1
News Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ... Jan '17 other chillin 1
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... Dec '16 Pete 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,637 • Total comments across all topics: 278,532,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC