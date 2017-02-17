The Queen and Prince of Wales at last year's Highland Games in Braemar
A device that prompted the evacuation of a block of flats in Ballater has been safely removed from the site. Police were called to the Braichlie Road area of the Aberdeenshire village at around 11am on Monday after what they described as an "unexploded device" was found in a property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|Feb 18
|LRT Zoomer
|3
|Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n...
|Feb 9
|skinny
|1
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|Feb 6
|Frosty
|1
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Feb 2
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan '17
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan '17
|Rob
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC