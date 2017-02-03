stories in the news today, Feb. 3
A second funeral service in as many days will be held today for those who died in the Quebec City mosque attack. The Quebec City service will be for Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry and Azzeddine Soufiane at the Quebec City convention centre.
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan '17
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan '17
|other chillin
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec '16
|Pete
|1
