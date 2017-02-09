Stolen school bus involved in high-speed chase in Saint John, New Brunswick
A stolen school bus was involved in a high-speed chase with Saint John police Thursday morning on Highway 7 on the outskirts of the New Brunswick city. Officers tried to stop the bus by using stop sticks to flatten the tires.
