Still thousands without power as cleanup continues in New Brunswick
There are still about eight thousand customers awaiting the return of electricity in northern New Brunswick today, more than a week after the ice storm that wreaked havoc in the province. The NB Power website shows many of the outages are on the Acadian Peninsula, on Miscou and Lameque Islands, but there are also some residents in Kent County and the Miramichi area awaiting power.
