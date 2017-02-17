Snowblower sales surge as Atlantic Canadians dig themselves out
Residents and officials in Atlantic Canada are trying to figure out how to get rid of the mountains of snow lining streets and roads in many communities. Atlantic Canadians are struggling to dig themselves out of back-to-back snow dumps that have walloped the East Coast.
