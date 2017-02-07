Saint John Regional Hospital will boast 'most modern' ICU, oncology unit in Canada
The footprint of the Saint John Regional Hospital will be expanded southward over the next five years to accommodate the updated ICU and oncology unit. The Saint John Regional Hospital will have "the most modern [intensive care unit] and cancer treatment centres in the country," thanks to $90 million in provincial funding announced on Monday, according to the Horizon Health Network's chief of staff for the region.
