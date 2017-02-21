Sackville first NB municipality to officially oppose Energy East pipeline
Saying the environmental risks are too high to ignore, Sackville town council has taken a stand against TransCanada's Energy East pipeline proposal. After several months of discussion and debate, council passed a resolution in a 5-3 vote earlier this week opposing the multi-million dollar project, saying the environmental concerns far outweigh the potential economic benefits of the proposed pipeline.
