Royal couple 'deeply saddened' at death of their friend Tara Palmer-Tomkinson

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have expressed their sadness at the death of their close friend, socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson. Palmer-Tomkinson revealed in November that she was being treated for a non-malignant growth in her pituitary gland and had expressed fears that she would die after being told of her condition by doctors.

