Rescue group tries to count every stray cat in New Brunswick
New Brunswick chapters of Cat Rescue Maritimes are asking the public to let them know about cat colonies so the volunteer group can gain an accurate count of the thousands of stray, feral and abandoned cats in the province. Russell the cat is being fostered by Carma volunteers in Fredericton after being rescued in Oromocto.
