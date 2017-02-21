Public meetings on January ice storm to be held in April
Public meetings will be held in early April to provide feedback to the review of the response to the ice storm. New Brunswick residents and businesses affected by the January ice storm will be able to share their experiences at public meetings being held in five communities over four days - but not until April.
