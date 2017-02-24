Prince Charles plans to use Nutella as bait to sterilise grey squirrels
The Prince of Wales has thrown his support behind government-backed plans to sterilise grey squirrels, in order to protect the native red squirrel species. The contraceptives, which would be hidden in chocolate spread, would last several years.
