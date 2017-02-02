Prime Minister to visit storm-stricken northeastern New Brunswick Friday
Justin Trudeau will be travelling to northeastern New Brunswick to thank first responders after the ice storm that devastated much of the region. The prime minister will visit Friday as crews continue to restore power - fewer than 5,000 customers were still in the dark Thursday afternoon.
