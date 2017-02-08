Police react to North Bay's striking unfounded sexual assault rates
The North Bay Police Service is reacting to a Globe and Mail report which compared unfounded sexual assault rates across Canada, and North Bay didn't fare very well. The report which came out on Sunday had statistics showing that 44% of sexual assaults over the past five years in the North Bay area were dismissed as unfounded by the North Bay Police Service.
