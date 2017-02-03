PM visits ice storm victims
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the community spirit that New Brunswickers showed in dealing with last week's ice storm as he visited some of the most hard hit communities Friday night. Trudeau went to a warming station at the Royal Canadian Legion in Neguac to thank volunteers and meet with members of the public who are still there.
