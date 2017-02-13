P.E.I. shool trip waiting out blizzar...

P.E.I. shool trip waiting out blizzard in New Brunswick

This picture sent by a student from one of the buses shows very poor visibility in Oromocto, N.B. Three buses carrying Charlottetown junior high school students on a school trip to Quebec and Ontario are stopped at a gas station in New Brunswick, hoping for the weather to clear. A major blizzard has covered all of the Maritimes.

