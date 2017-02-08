New Brunswick's population declines, despite growth in larger cities
The province's population is down by 0.5 per cent since 2011, bringing the population to 747,101 according t o a census snapshot released by Statistics Canada today. The Feb. 8 release compares the population data collected in the 2016 census to the the 2011 census numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|Feb 6
|Frosty
|1
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Feb 2
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan '17
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan '17
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan '17
|other chillin
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC