New Brunswick weather: sunshine to start the week but stormy weather on the way
The week will start out sunny and cold but a special weather statement has been issued with a system expected to bring snow, ice pellets and freezing rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Thanks to terrishoyt for this shot of a maple leaf frozen in ice taken near Sussex Corner.
