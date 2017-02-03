New Brunswick weather: sunshine to st...

New Brunswick weather: sunshine to start the week but stormy weather on the way

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

The week will start out sunny and cold but a special weather statement has been issued with a system expected to bring snow, ice pellets and freezing rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Thanks to terrishoyt for this shot of a maple leaf frozen in ice taken near Sussex Corner.

