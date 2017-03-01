New Brunswick renames five landmarks with 'Negro' in their names
The names of five geographic locations, including two lakes, have been changed in New Brunswick as part of the Black History Compilation Project. The provincial government was asked last month by the Saint John-based group Pride of Race, Unity and Dignity through Education to remove "Negro" from place names in Saint John and Grand Bay-Westfield.
