New Brunswick man creates snow maze to keep dog busy after winter storms
Wally the Corgi is enjoying the New Brunswick snow, quickly making his way through this intricate snow maze in his backyard. A New Brunswick man has left his neighbours puzzled by how far he will go to spoil his dog after building a maze made of snow in his backyard.
