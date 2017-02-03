New Brunswick farmer vows to appeal in massive-pile-of-manure case

The ugly quarrel with Murray's next-door neighbours, the Gallants, made international headlines this week when a judge ordered he pay them $17,000 in costs and damages, saying he had used his tractor to build a fetid wall of feces along the Gallants' property line to make them miserable. Murray, who has lived all his life on Indian Mountain near Moncton, N.B., said Thursday he is planning to file an appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.