MTR suspect charged with arson as victims remain in hospital

The 60-year-old man who allegedly set himself and other passengers on fire inside a packed MTR train has been charged with arson.Police said the case will be mentioned in Kowloon City Magistracy in the absence of the suspect, who is receiving treatment for severe burns in Prince of Wales Hospital.He was arrested after the Friday attack, in which he allegedly poured flammable liquid on himself and ... The 60-year-old man who allegedly set himself and other passengers on fire inside a packed MTR train has been charged with arson. Police said the case will be mentioned in Kowloon City Magistracy in the absence of the suspect, who is receiving treatment for severe burns in Prince of Wales Hospital.

