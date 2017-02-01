Mr. Smooth Skier: Ski instructor stil...

Mr. Smooth Skier: Ski instructor still teaches at 79

6 hrs ago

A lot has changed at Poley Mountain over the decades, except for Jim Olive who has remained a constant fixture on its ski runs. On Wednesday, from the bottom of the bunny hill, he watched a group of young skiers as they navigated a line of orange pylons.

