Moran Lays Keel for New USFWS Vessel
Sparks are flying on the keel of the $1.9 million, 57-foot aluminum fisheries research vessel for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service , at Moran Iron Works . The project was announced in November of 2016 when the two parties met for an inaugural meeting in Onaway.
