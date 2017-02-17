Moncton pair arrested after 6.8 kilograms of cocaine found in N.S. search
Colchester RCMP in Nova Scotia arrested a man and woman from Moncton on Saturday for alleged possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. A Moncton couple whose car was searched after it slid off the road in Nova Scotia are facing trafficking charges after the discovery of 6.8 kilograms of cocaine, police said.
