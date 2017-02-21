Moncton Market vendor shuts down over...

Moncton Market vendor shuts down over new licensing requirements

45 min ago

The provincial Department of Health is implementing updated rules that require food vendors to have specific types of licences depending on the nature of their operation. Customers won't be finding Wildcat Jerky at the Moncton Market this weekend because of a provincial change in licensing requirements for food vendors and operators.

