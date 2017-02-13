Moncton house fire disrupts Rogers TV service
A fire that destroyed three empty houses in Moncton over the weekend disrupted Rogers TV service in the city, Dieppe and parts of Shediac, the company says. The fire damaged fibre lines, which affected service to Rogers customers, said Heather Robinson, senior manager of regional public affairs for Rogers Communications.
