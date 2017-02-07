Militarization of police
RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson referenced the Mounties' decision to give rifles to more frontline officers as he expressed fears Monday about the increasing militarization of Canadian police forces. Appearing before the Senate national security committee, Paulson said he wants his officers to have the best equipment possible to uphold the law as well as protect the public and themselves.
