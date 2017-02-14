Massive storm continues slow march east after paralysing Maritimes
Parts of Atlantic Canada remains under a blizzard warning today after a massive storm descended on the region, dumping heavy loads of snow and unleashing potent winds. Environment Canada has issued the warnings for northern Nova Scotia, the east and south coasts of Newfoundland and all of Prince Edward Island as the slow moving, but powerful storm continued its track east.
