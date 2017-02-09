Man accused of vandalizing Moncton monuments spits at judge

A Moncton memorial to firefighters and police officers killed in the line of duty was vandalized Jan. 29. ) Michael Alexander Ryan, accused of vandalizing monuments to fallen police and firefighters, lost control in the prisoner's box of a Moncton courtroom Thursday and spit at the judge. It was Ryan's first appearance on charges related to the vandalism on Jan. 29 of two monuments in Victoria Park for police and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

