LIVE: Prince of Wales to visit Cwmbran school today

LIVE: Prince of Wales to visit Cwmbran school today

17 hrs ago

The Prince of Wales will meet school children taking part in a climate change education programme run by the charity, Size of Wales, at Blenheim Road Community Primary, Cwmbran Prince Charles is now meeting those who we were waiting for him, he got so many flowers pic.twitter.com/OKj7R8XGEJ Prince Charles is now listening to a presentation of the children about what they are doing for @sizeofwales pic.twitter.com/vS2jrx5fCf HIS Royal Highness The Prince of Wales will be Cwmbran today to visit a primary school as part of environmentally-focused visit. In 2010, the Prince launched the charity Size of Wales - which helps to protect an area of rainforest twice the size of Wales as part of Wales' national response to climate change.

