Judge to deliver verdict in case of S...

Judge to deliver verdict in case of Saint John teen's drug-induced death

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: CBC News

A full day has been set aside in the Court of Queen's Bench for a decision in the drug-induced death of Saint John teenager, Gavin Adams. Justice Frederick Ferguson will deliver his verdict Monday on whether Richard Valiquette, 28, is guilty of criminal negligence causing Gavin`s death by giving him a substance unfit for human consumption, with reckless disregard for the Saint John High School student's safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo... Sat LRT Zoomer 3
News Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n... Feb 9 skinny 1
News Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw... Feb 6 Frosty 1
News In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall... Feb 2 silly rabbit 1
News Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko Jan '17 many roads still bad 1
News The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen... Jan '17 Rob 5
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 279,015,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC