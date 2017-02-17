Judge to deliver verdict in case of Saint John teen's drug-induced death

A full day has been set aside in the Court of Queen's Bench for a decision in the drug-induced death of Saint John teenager, Gavin Adams. Justice Frederick Ferguson will deliver his verdict Monday on whether Richard Valiquette, 28, is guilty of criminal negligence causing Gavin`s death by giving him a substance unfit for human consumption, with reckless disregard for the Saint John High School student's safety.

