Howie Centre native hoping to become one of Canada's next astronauts
Cordell Grant is one of 72 candidates to become one of Canada's next astronauts. Those making the final cut are due to be announced in the summer, when they will be due to relocate to Houston, Texas and begin basic training at NASA's Johnson Space Centre.
