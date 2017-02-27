Holland College cashes in as Prince of Wales campus gets $4.6M in upgrades
Holland College is getting $4.6 million from taxpayers to upgrade research and training space at its Prince of Wales campus in Charlottetown. Monday, Ottawa announced it will contribute $2.3 million toward the project.
