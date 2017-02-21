Hello, dollies: collectibles showcased
Dolls and teddy bears on display at the Prince of Wales Showground this weekend were as diverse as the people who came to collect them. Saturday marked the 26th time Bendigo hosted its doll and teddy show, with event organiser Valerie Truant estimating more than 400 people turning out for the occasion.
