Halifax man creating change through d...

Halifax man creating change through dance, action and dedication

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Hasmeet Singh Chandok has helped raise close to $300,000 for charities and humanitarian causes, sits on a United Nations committee for interfaith harmony, co-founded the internationally known Maritime Bhangra Group, and started the first Sikh student association in Atlantic Canada. "If you go to my room you'll see it has posters all over the wall that say that this needs to be done, there is this cause, there are these people that need help," Chandok said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw... 1 hr Frosty 1
News In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall... Feb 2 silly rabbit 1
News Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko Jan 15 many roads still bad 1
News The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen... Jan 8 Rob 5
News Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt... Jan '17 Not numb 1
News Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ... Jan '17 other chillin 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,521 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC