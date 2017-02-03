Glassblower presented with MBE from HRH Prince of Wales
A FORMER chief scientific glassblower who was based at the Daresbury business park has been awarded an MBE from Prince Charles. Paul Le Pinnet, who worked at The Heath Business and Technical Park, had been announced among the Queen's birthday honours in recognition of his services to scientific glassblowing.
