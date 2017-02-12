Fredericton students upset over university campuses remaining open during snow storm
Students at the University of New Brunswick and St. Thomas University in Fredericton have expressed safety concerns following the universities' decisions to remain open Thursday during a snow storm. A tweet from fourth year St. Thomas student Paige Kynock sparked debate over whether classes and midterms should have been cancelled.
