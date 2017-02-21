Fredericton student off to Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington
Vanya Virmani, a Grade 3 student at Park Street Elementary, won a spelling bee on Saturday in Saint John. For the second year in a row, an elementary school student in Fredericton will be heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington.
